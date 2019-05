OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A teenager held at an Oklahoma jail on a rape charge has died of an apparent suicide.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says John Leroy Daniel Applegate died Wednesday at a hospital after he was found unconscious April 23.

A news release says the 16-year-old had been jailed since Feb. 2 after being arrested by police in Choctaw, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. He faced charges including rape and assault. The release says Applegate was being held alone.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Applegate.

Applegate’s death is the second apparent suicide at the jail this year. U.S. Army veteran Krysten Gonzalez died in January . A judge ruled in February the jail can no longer house detainees awaiting mental health treatment.

It’s unclear if Applegate was awaiting a mental health evaluation.