PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A pregnant woman has been stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder, authorities said Sunday.

The Travis County sheriff’s office said an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy.

Deputies responding to a 911 call Friday evening found Ebichi on the kitchen floor of her home near Austin with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ebichi’s brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Egwuagu, a former University of Texas at San Antonio football player, remained Sunday in Travis County jail on $500,000 bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for him.