DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says a woman told deputies she threw bleach into her boyfriend’s eyes on a dare.
The State reports 56-year-old Barbara Davis told deputies she was cleaning during a New Year’s Day argument with her 54-year-old boyfriend when he dared her to throw it at him. Authorities did not immediately release his identity.
Davis told Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies that she believed her boyfriend was going to attack her, so she threw the bleach.
A sheriff’s office report says the man told deputies he had lost his vision. He refused medical treatment.
The report says deputies found bleach stains in the living room of the Duncan home and on a sofa. Davis was charged with second-degree domestic violence. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.
___
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com