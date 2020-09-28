JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida officer and veteran member of a SWAT team was shot multiple times while serving a warrant Monday, but his bullet-resistant vest saved his life, officials said.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference that the officer was already home and recovering by Monday evening, the Florida-Times Union reported.

“He was shot in the vest. So, the vest saved his life today without a doubt,” Williams said.

Williams didn’t immediately identify the officer, saying only that he was part of a SWAT team helping U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents serve a high-risk warrant at a home around 8 a.m. Monday.

After identifying themselves as law enforcement with a loudspeaker, the officers and agents approached the house. Officials said gunshots came from inside the house and hit the officer, who returned fire.

Williams said the officer’s injuries were minor and that his identity would be released on Tuesday. No one else was reported hurt.

Police detained a man and woman, Williams said, adding charges are expected to be filed soon. He did not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.