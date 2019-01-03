GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says the vandalism of two vehicles is being investigated as a hate crime stemming from an interracial relationship between two teens.
A Wednesday release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 27 a white family’s minivan was found spray-painted with a swastika and several racial slurs, while another vehicle was set on fire.
The sheriff’s office believes the family was targeted because their 14-year-old daughter was in a relationship with a black teen.
The girl’s mother, Amanda Miller, tells news outlets the couple met in church. She says they’ve since amicably broken up, and the boy’s parents have been supportive following the vandalism.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- New GOP rivalry? Romney bolts into Washington, blasts Trump WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- In shutdown, national parks transformed into Wild West — heavily populated and barely supervised
- Teacher on a plane talked about her low-income students. Passengers overheard and gave her more than $500 in cash.
Miller says her daughter previously dated a black student in middle school, and has received threatening messages on social media.