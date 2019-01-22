WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a teenager who threatened to shoot the parents of third-graders is due in court.

News outlets report 18-year-old Isaiah David Napier was arrested Monday and charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says a photo posted to Snapchat showed Napier holding what appeared to be a rifle, with text saying “third-graders won’t stop calling my mom gay, so Imma shoot theirs. That’ll teach ’em.”

Authorities say Napier told investigators the post was a joke. Authorities say the gun was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

Online records say Napier is set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.