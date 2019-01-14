WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies report a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has been shot and wounded and authorities are seeking a suspect.
Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard Jr. told reporters Monday that multiple law enforcement agencies have joined the Highway Patrol in searching for a suspect.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the trooper has been hospitalized in Greenville. The trooper’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
WNCN in Raleigh reports the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. on N.C. Highway 42 about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northeast of the community of Wilson. The television station also reported the patrol cruiser had a dozen bullet holes in the windshield, as well as front-end damage.
No additional details were immediately available.