PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have named another victim of a 2018 wildfire that devastated a town and killed 85.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says 93-year-old Dorothy Lee-Herrera of Paradise died in the Camp Fire.
Authorities officially identified Lee-Herrera Thursday, though her family had previously said she died in her home along with her husband.
The office has now identified 74 of those who died in the country’s deadliest wildfire in a century.
The Nov. 8 fire wiped out more than 14,000 homes, most of them in the town of Paradise.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined but some people who lost homes and relatives have sued Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.
The utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.