COLUMBUS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man they say killed himself after a standoff in a North Carolina detention center’s secured lot.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Monday as 33-year-old Camden McWhirter. Officials say McWhirter was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving while impaired. They say McWhirter revealed he had a weapon at the detention center’s secured lot and after hours of negotiations, he shot himself.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
Carl McWhirter says he is still recovering after his grandson, who had been diagnosed as bipolar, shot him last year. The elder McWhirter says he loved his grandson, calling him “a good boy.” He says his grandson had been free on bail and would not have wanted to go to prison.
