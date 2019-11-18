LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man punched a Little League umpire and broke his tooth over a disputed call after a game.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Monday that 22-year-old Alberto Escartin Ramos was arrested on a charge of felony battery of a sports official.

Deputies say Escartin Ramos disagreed with a call the umpire made during a game Friday night.

Deputies say after the game Escartin Ramos went to the clubhouse to complain to the umpire and started screaming at him. When the umpire asked Escartin Ramos to leave, they say he punched the umpire in the face, breaking a tooth and cutting his lip.

The online court docket showed no attorney for Escartin Ramos. He was released from jail on a $1,000 bond.