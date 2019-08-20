GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Deputies in South Carolina say they found a man in a teen girl’s closet while responding to a call about the smell of marijuana coming from her room.

News outlets report 20-year-old Matthew Smith was charged Friday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of narcotics, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An Aiken County Sheriff’s report says the teen’s stepfather called deputies to report the marijuana smell. It says deputies searched the 15-year-old’s closet and found Smith, a marijuana-filled apple and a travel-size bottle filled with a clear substance.

The report says the teen told deputies the liquid was GHB that she and Smith used before having sex and that the pair smoked meth and marijuana before authorities arrived.

It’s unclear whether Smith has an attorney. The girl was not arrested.