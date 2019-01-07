MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two sisters are accused of fatally stabbing and shooting their mother in southwest Mississippi.
The Enterprise-Journal reports 32-year-old Ericka Hall was found dead in her yard near Magnolia early Saturday with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound.
Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton says Hall was attacked by her 12- and 14-year-old daughters. The 14-year-old was charged with murder as an adult and remained jailed Monday. The 12-year-old is held in juvenile detention. It wasn’t immediately clear whether either has a lawyer.
Cotton says relatives found Hall, and deputies and paramedics couldn’t resuscitate her.
Under Mississippi law, children 13 and older accused of certain crimes are automatically charged as adults. Judges can later transfer cases to youth court.
The Associated Press doesn’t normally identify juveniles accused of crimes.