TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida rapper spent an evening recording music in a makeshift studio and then fatally shot two men who were with him, authorities say.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that Billy Bennett Adams III, 23, was arrested Saturday on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.

Adams, who records under the name Ace NH, was jailed in Tampa without bail Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from jail records if he had an attorney.

Chronister said Adams and one of the victims identify as members of the Crips gang and that the shooting was probably related to a gang feud. The names of the victims have not been released, but both were Black men.

They were shot Thursday night in a backyard shed Adams regularly used as a recording studio in the suburb of Lutz, investigators said.

“This was a violent execution this suspect performed, and although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities,” Chronister said in the release.

“It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions,” the sheriff added.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Adams has recorded three albums, two EPs and several singles, most recently an album called “Life Goes On.”