BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man accidentally ran over his 3-year-old son in the parking lot of a Florida Waffle House.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the parents of Jeremiah Rios each mistakenly thought the other had put the child in their SUV as they left the restaurant in Brandon on Tuesday night.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say 29-year-old Guillermo Junior Montoya Rios had started to drive away when the right front tire struck the boy, who suffered severe head injuries. The child was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he died.
The sheriff’s office says neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the accident.
No additional details were immediately available.