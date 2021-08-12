NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff is investigating after three children riding on tubes on a river were struck and injured by a pontoon boat.

The occupants on the boat all fled the scene after the Aug. 8 crash, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux told WBRZ-TV.

Two of the children required hospital treatment, including one who was flown to the hospital.

The investigation has been turned over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries because it happened on False River, Thibodeaux said.

In a statement, the agency said that its investigation is ongoing and agents are gathering statements from witnesses and those involved in the crash.

“Charges may be pending upon completion of the investigation,” the agency said.