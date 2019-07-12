WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a newborn is in critical condition after a pregnant mother overdosed in a hot car with two young children in the back, leading to an emergency C-section.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 36-year-old Marsha Forrester was found unresponsive inside her car at a Winter Haven, Florida, parking lot. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the two children were sweating and crying because the air conditioning wasn’t running.

Deputies say Forrester received two doses of a drug used to revive people with overdoses and was taken to a hospital Monday for an emergency C-section. The baby tested positive for cocaine.

The newborn remains intubated in a neonatal intensive care unit. Forrester faces two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm and is being held without bond.

___

