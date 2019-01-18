COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Georgia says a woman threw a soft drink at a Waffle House worker who put her change on the counter instead of in her hand.
The Covington News reports the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was angry about the placement of her change and threw the full drink at the worker on Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the woman and a man who was with her were gone by the time authorities arrived.
The sheriff’s office says the woman could face a battery charge. An investigation is ongoing.
Information from: The Covington News, http://www.covnews.com/