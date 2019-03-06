TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says that three people are dead and two critically injured in a New Orleans suburb and a homicide investigation is underway.
News outlets quote Jason Rivarde as saying that authorities were called to the residence just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, responding to a call for medical assistance.
When they arrived, they found three people dead and two injured.
The injured have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Supplements won't prevent dementia, but these steps might help ward it off
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic VIEW
- Seattle University provost accused in whistleblower lawsuit over his former job, at Loyola Marymount
- Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated VIEW
Rivarde did not give any information on how they died or the identities. He says a child was among the victims.
He says it’s the beginning of what is “probably going to be a lengthy investigation.”