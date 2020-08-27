BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Three people have been charged in connection with the slaying of an Alabama man who went missing nearly two months ago, authorities said.

Jeremie Odell Peters, William Shane Parker and Lauren Kay Wambles were arrested in the case, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced Wednesday. That agency, along with law enforcement counterparts in Alabama, had been searching for Raul Ambriz Guillen of Dothan, Alabama, since early July.

Authorities said investigators determined Guillen, 51, was last at Peters’ home in Graceville, a community in Florida — more than 20 miles (35 kilometers) south of where the man was last sighted in Dothan.

Authorities said Parker and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend, were also at the house. Investigators searched the home and found evidence linked to Guillen’s death, according to a statement from authorities. The man’s body was later discovered in Holmes County.

Officials said Parker has been charged with murder and is awaiting extradition from Alabama to Florida. Wambles, of Dothan, Alabama, was charged with being a principle to murder and is also awaiting extradition. Peters is in custody in Florida, facing charges including abuse of a corpse, according to authorities

It was not immediately clear if the three had attorneys who could comment for them.