SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Northern California, authorities said.

The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands neighborhood near Sacramento around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff’s department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect.

A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff’s department said. The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.