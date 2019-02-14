RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials at a Virginia animal shelter say “recovery may not be an option” for a dog found set on fire.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond Animal Care and Control announced Wednesday its treatment plans are changing for the male brindle pit bull named Tommie. The shelter says Tommie was tied to a pole in a city park, covered in accelerant and set on fire Sunday.
He was initially believed to have burns covering about half his body. The shelter says he actually has burns covering nearly his entire body, and they’ve gotten worse. The shelter says Tommie’s pain “is being managed” and they’ll be consulting veterinary staff on possible options.
More than $10,000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the suspect in Tommie’s abuse.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com