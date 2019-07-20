NEW DELHI (AP) — Veteran Indian politician Sheila Dikshit, New Delhi’s longest-serving chief minister, has died after a prolonged illness. She was 81.

Dikshit died Saturday at a hospital in New Delhi, where she had been admitted for treatment for a heart ailment.

A veteran leader of the opposition Congress party, Dikshit served as chief minister of the capital for three consecutive terms, from 1998 to 2013.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Congress party called her a “lifelong congresswoman” who “transformed the face of Delhi.”

Dikshit was elected as a member of India’s Parliament in 1984, representing Uttar Pradesh state. She also served as a federal minister from 1986 to 1989.