WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan says he and other senior members of President Donald Trump’s national security team have met with the commander of U.S. Southern Command to discuss Venezuela.

At the Pentagon, they reviewed and refined military planning and options for responding to the crisis.

In an interview with a small group of reporters, Shanahan declined to identify any military options under consideration. He says there’s “depth” to the military planning. He gave no indication that the Trump administration was moving toward military action, but he did not rule out any option.

Shanahan canceled a trip to Europe this week to remain in Washington for meetings on Venezuela. He said he called Adm. Craig Faller, the head of Southern Command, to the Pentagon Friday for an update on Venezuela.