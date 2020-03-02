MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will try to beat back a slate of aggressive competitors in Tuesday’s Alabama Republican Senate primary, a test how much President Donald Trump’s past censure has damaged Sessions in the deep red state.

Sessions, who held the Senate seat for 20 years, is now part of a seven-person field — along with former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore jockeying for the GOP nomination and the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.

Also in the race are Rep. Arnold Mooney, businessman Stanley Adair and community activist Ruth Page Nelson.

Sessions gave up the Senate seat when he was appointed Trump’s first attorney general, a position he was forced to resign after his recusal from the Russia inquiry sparked blistering criticism from the president. Sessions had been the first senator to endorse Trump, but in a twist of political irony, the president’s public scolding now threatens Sessions’ political comeback for a seat he once held securely.

The race has become a nasty slugfest to make the two-person runoff with the candidates trading barbs in speeches and over the airwaves.

Sessions has maintained loyalty to Trump, noting that he was the first U.S senator to endorse Trump in 2016 and arguing he would be the most effective in advancing Trump’s agenda.

Advertising

“I’ll have a better relationship. I know what he campaigned on. I was with him at those rallies. I saw how people reacted to his strength and his vigor. I do think he’ll win again,” Sessions told reporters outside his Mobile polling place Tuesday morning.

The GOP primary has become a competition among candidates to portray themselves as the most loyal to Trump.

Tuberville, boosted by fame from years as a college football coach, has tried to portray himself as the political outsider in the race.

“This country is in trouble. Thank God we elected Donald Trump,” Tuberville said in a weekend campaign stop in Prattville.

Three-term congressman Byrne hit Alabama’s largest cities Monday in a rush of last-minute campaign rallies. Byre is giving up a safe congressional seat to run for Senate.

“People in Alabama are looking for a conservative fighter, someone with a real track record who just doesn’t talk about it,” Byrne said.

Advertising

Moore, who won the GOP nomination but lost to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, has run a quieter race in this primary.

Trump has so far stayed silent on the race.

Voters expressed a mix of admiration for Sessions and a desire to move on.

“He is one of the most honest people I’ve ever known…. and loves the state of Alabama,” said Beth Yoder, a 76-year-old retired nurse, who came to a Sessions campaign stop over the weekend.

In the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, home builder and Trump supporter Chris Youngs said he voted for Tuberville for U.S. Senate because he didn’t like the way Sessions stepped aside as attorney general from the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

“Jeff Sessions had his shot. You know, I frankly feel he embarrassed the state when he was attorney general and I didn’t want to see him in office again,” said Youngs, 55.

___

Associated Press writer Jay Reeves reported in Homewood, Alabama, contributed to this report.