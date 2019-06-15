NEW YORK (AP) — A memorial service was held at West Point for a cadet who was killed during a training exercise.

Christopher J. Morgan was buried Saturday at the academy’s cemetery after the private service at the Cadet Chapel.

News 12 Long Island reports that West Point’s Commandant of Cadets, Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland, called the 22-year-old Morgan “an exemplary classmate and teammate.” And the commandant said the young man from West Orange, New Jersey, was “tremendously proud to be a cadet.”

Morgan was killed last week when a tactical truck overturned on the way to a summer military training camp. Nineteen cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle were injured in the accident, which is under investigation.

At West Point, Morgan was studying law and was on the Army’s wrestling team.