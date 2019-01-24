HOUSTON (AP) — Family and friends gathered at a Houston cemetery to remember Jason Spindler, one of the 21 people killed in an extremist attack last week in Nairobi at a luxury hotel and shopping complex.
The Houston Chronicle reports the 40-year-old was remembered as a compassionate person who was close to his family at the burial service Thursday at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery.
Childhood friend Justin Esch said, “People like Jason do not just happen — they’re made.”
Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the Jan. 15 attack in which extremists stormed the complex with guns and explosives.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean depths WATCH
- Europe court orders Italy to pay damages to Amanda Knox
- AP Exclusive: Adoptee deported by US sues S. Korea, agency
- Trump says he'll give State of Union after shutdown ends VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
Spindler, who grew up in Houston, had been living in Kenya for about five years. He was the co-founder of I-DEV International, a San Francisco-based company that matches investors to emerging markets.