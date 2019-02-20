BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The office of Serbia’s openly gay Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says her partner has given birth to a baby boy.
A brief statement says the delivery on Wednesday went well and both the mother, Milica Djurdjic, and the baby are “doing fine.”
Brnabic has earlier postponed a planned visit to Brussels.
Brnabic became Serbia’s first ever female and gay prime minister in 2017, in a surprise move in the Balkan country where gay people often face harassment and attacks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alec Baldwin wonders whether Trump's 'SNL' attack poses 'a threat to my safety'
- Newspaper calls for KKK resurgence, schools rescind honors
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's running for president in 2020 WATCH
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW
Serbia has not legalized gay marriages.
Brnabic, a U.S. and U.K.-educated business and marketing professional, is an ally of Serbia’s populist president Aleksandar Vucic.