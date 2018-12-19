WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unanimously approved bipartisan legislation that would make lynching a federal crime.
The effort was led by two Democratic senators who are potential presidential contenders in 2020, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.
Joining them as lead sponsors of the anti-lynching bill was the Senate’s third African-American member, Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Efforts to pass legislation making lynching a federal crime have failed repeatedly in the past. The sponsors of the bill say there had been nearly 200 attempts in Congress.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- Judge delays Flynn sentencing, 'not hiding disgust' at crime WATCH
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- 'Laverne & Shirley' star, 'Big' director Penny Marshall dies VIEW
It’s unclear whether the House will act on the anti-lynching measure this week before the Christmas holiday, and send it to President Donald Trump.