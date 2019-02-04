TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is taking the father of a teenager who died in the Parkland school shooting to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.
Scott announced Monday he’s bringing Andrew Pollack to the speech. Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last Valentine’s Day.
Scott took office in January after completing his second term as governor. Just before leaving the governor’s office, Scott appointed Pollack to the Florida’s education board. But when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took office, he rescinded dozens of Scott’s last minute appointments, including Pollack’s.
Pollack appeared in ads for Scott during his Senate campaign. Pollack has also praised Trump during a White House visit.
