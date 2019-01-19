ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says a U.S. withdrawal from Syria without a plan would lead to chaos and an “Iraq on steroids.”
Graham spoke to reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, a day after meeting with Turkish officials. The senator says: “The goal of destroying ISIS is not yet accomplished.”
Turkish and U.S. defense chiefs were working on a plan to move Syrian Kurdish militia away from Turkey, Graham added.
A prominent voice on foreign affairs in the U.S., Graham met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday and also held discussions with the foreign affairs and defense ministers and Turkey’s intelligence chief.
