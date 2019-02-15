LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles synagogue security guard has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a person who was recording video of the building for more than 40 minutes.
Police say 44-year-old Edduin Zelayagrunfeld was arrested Thursday after the shooting outside the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School.
The victim was treated and returned to the scene, describing the wound as a deep graze to one leg.
The Los Angeles Times reports she is Zhoie Perez, a self-described First Amendment “auditor” who pushes the bounds of her rights in public spaces and posts videos to YouTube channels. She said she was filming architecture.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
- Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency WATCH
- Ocasio-Cortez learned lobbyists pay people to avoid waiting in lines on the Hill. She's not pleased.
The incident occurred just months after the local Jewish community was shaken by an alleged attack on people leaving another synagogue.
It’s unclear if Zelayagrunfeld has an attorney.