WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says that a man operating a wheelchair scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House.

The Secret Service says the event happened at about 3:15 p.m. Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and gave him first aid.

The White House was on lockdown as a result of Friday’s incident.

The Secret Service says the man has been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The agency did not identify the man.

Secret Service officers were seen attending to an individual on a stretcher before it was wheeled away. Video also showed multiple vehicles with flashing lights arriving on Pennsylvania Avenue.

President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time.