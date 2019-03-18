JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli hospital says a second Israeli has died from a West Bank shooting attack.

Beilinson Hospital says Ahiad Attinger, a 47-year-old father of 12, died on Monday of wounds he sustained in the shooting and stabbing attack near the settlement of Ariel the previous day. The attack also killed 19-year-old soldier Gal Keidan. A third Israeli was seriously wounded.

Israeli troops are still conducting a massive manhunt for the assailant, whom the military identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian.

The military says the attacker stabbed the soldier before stealing his assault rifle and opening fire at passing vehicles. He then carjacked another vehicle and sped away, firing toward more soldiers before escaping into a nearby Palestinian village. The military says it has surveyed his home for its future demolition.