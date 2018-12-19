MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Searches have failed to turn up a man who went missing Sunday aboard a cruise ship traveling to the western Caribbean from Mobile, Alabama.
A statement from the Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line says crew members aboard the Carnival Fantasy have conducted shipwide searches and made onboard announcements. The Mexican Navy helped with a canine search while the ship was in the port of Progreso.
But news outlets report the company says it’s still trying to locate a passenger it identifies as a 22-year-old man who was last seen when he ran out of his cabin.
A statement says the man has special needs and was traveling with an organized group of nine people with three chaperones.
The Fantasy left Mobile on Saturday. It has a passenger capacity of 2,675 people.