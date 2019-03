RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Unsealed search warrants show that a North Carolina political operative suspected of illegally handling election ballots in 2016 was under state and FBI surveillance when he and associates used ATMs days before last year’s primary.

The information was in warrants unsealed Wednesday in a state investigation that’s yielded felony election-law charges against Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr.

A December search warrant sought video, account holder information and other data for two Bladen County ATMs used in May by Dowless and people who did campaign work for him. The warrants apparently seek information on deposits, withdrawals or other transactions.

Warrants also seek records concerning Dowless’ cellphone and a second bank.

Dowless and others face charges for their activities in 2016 and last year’s GOP primary.

Dowless’ lawyer didn’t return messages seeking comment.