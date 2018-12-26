SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities were searching Wednesday for a gunman who shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop in Northern California.
Newman police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, had called in a traffic stop and a few minutes later reported “shots fired” over his radio, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Multiple agencies responded and found Singh with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A manhunt was underway for the killer, who was believed to be driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup at the time of the shooting.
Singh had worked for the Newman Police Department since July 2011.