ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Coast guard vessels and a helicopter are involved in a search-and-rescue effort in Greece following a private helicopter crash near an island popular with vacationers and summer home owners.

Authorities said the helicopter crashed into the sea Tuesday near the island of Poros, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Athens.

Authorities said the helicopter had taken off from Athens International Airport and had been due to land at a mainland area near Poros.

Further details were not immediately available.