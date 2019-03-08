Share story

By
The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police officers are searching for a girl who went missing in Berlin last month, in a case that has distressed the country.

German news agency dpa reported that 100 officers were sifting through a forest 30 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of the capital on Friday.

The search comes after investigators said earlier this week that the 15-year-old, only identified as Rebecca, was probably no longer alive and that her 27-year-old brother-in-law was a suspect in her disappearance.

The brother-in-law has been detained but is refusing to cooperate with investigators. Rebecca’s family says he’s innocent.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Police received more than 700 responses from the public after asking for help. In particular, they’re trying to find out why the brother-in-law drove to eastern Germany on the day Rebecca disappeared.

The Associated Press