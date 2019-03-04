ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate scientists say the waters of the Bering Sea off Alaska are seeing unprecedented low sea ice for the second straight year.
Rick Thoman (TOH-man) of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy says winter storms have obliterated thin ice that had formed since December.
He says there’s open water all the way from north of the Aleutians to beyond the Bering Strait.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer Phyllis Stabenow says winds during ice season typically blow out of the northwest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fire broke out aboard Seattle-based icebreaker when it was in one of Earth's most remote spots
- Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines
- Senate seems to have votes to reject Trump's wall move
- McConnell: Enough Senate votes to reject Trump's wall move
This year, warm winds in a series of storms blew out of the southwest in mid-January and especially February, broke up the ice and pushed it north.
She says sea ice is now similar to coverage last year, the lowest ever observed.