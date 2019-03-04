ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate scientists say the waters of the Bering Sea off Alaska are seeing unprecedented low sea ice for the second straight year.

Rick Thoman (TOH-man) of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy says winter storms have obliterated thin ice that had formed since December.

He says there’s open water all the way from north of the Aleutians to beyond the Bering Strait.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer Phyllis Stabenow says winds during ice season typically blow out of the northwest.

This year, warm winds in a series of storms blew out of the southwest in mid-January and especially February, broke up the ice and pushed it north.

She says sea ice is now similar to coverage last year, the lowest ever observed.