The parents of a man killed in a 2012 mass shooting say the White House’s new school safety recommendations include a “significant inaccuracy” about a campaign they founded.

A federal report released this week urged media outlets not to use shooters’ names in coverage of school shootings. It said the idea came from a campaign called “No Notoriety.”

But the campaign’s founders, Tom and Caren Teves, said Friday they were not consulted for the report and never tell media to omit shooters’ names entirely.

Instead the campaign asks for the shooter’s name to be used only once. The couple started the campaign after their son was killed in a theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado.

The couple asked for a correction.

An Education Department spokeswoman said the report “encourages media outlets to adopt the principles” of the campaign.