CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has approved a new bus provider after a deadly crash involving a former driver with the current service.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Hamilton County School Board voted 8-1 Thursday in favor of an $11 million contract with First Student Inc. The deal ends the school district’s relationship with Durham School Services.

During the discussion, board member Karitsa Mosley Jones referred to the 2016 bus crash in which six children died, saying it caused a lack of confidence in Durham School Services.

Bus driver Johnthony Walker was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and assault. Prosecutors said Walker was speeding and talking on his phone when he wrecked while driving 37 elementary school children on a winding road in Chattanooga. His defense said he swerved to avoid another vehicle.

