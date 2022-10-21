SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A school bus carrying students struck and killed a San Jose State University freshman football player as he rode a scooter near campus on Friday, university officials said.

The San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when 18-year-old Camdan McWright entered the crosswalk directly in the vehicle’s path, the California Highway Patrol said. McWright died at the scene, about two blocks from the university, authorities said.

No one was injured on the bus and the 14 students, ages 14 to 17, were escorted onto a second bus that drove them away from the scene, the highway patrol said. It said the 36-year-old bus driver pulled over and remained at the scene. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

McWright, a running back, was previously a football star for St. Genevieve High School in Los Angeles, near his hometown of Sylmar, the Mercury News reported.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” Brent Brennan, the university’s head coach, said in a statement. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times.”

University officials are cooperating with the highway patrol’s investigation and will make counselors available to students and staff, the university said.

“We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family,” SJSU President Steve Perez said. “We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan’s family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time.”