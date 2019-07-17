WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two little blue penguins just couldn’t stay away from a New Zealand sushi store, returning to nest there even after police had captured them and escorted them back to the ocean.

Wellington police described them as “waddling vagrants” while the store’s co-owner jokes he had no idea that word of his tasty raw fish had reached as far as the subaquatic community.

Police say the first call came Saturday night that a penguin was on a city street, and they managed to return it to the ocean. Then on Monday morning they got more calls, and found two penguins nesting beneath the Sushi Bi store.

But after police released them, the penguins were back under the store a few hours later. They were moved back to the waterfront once again.