RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi King Salman’s elder half-brother, who was the tenth son of the country’s founding monarch, has died at the age of 96.

Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was not an actively political royal within the ruling Al Saud family and had been passed over in the line of succession to the throne. He was the eldest living son of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Faisal confirmed the death on Twitter on Sunday.

Prince Bandar’s sons, however, hold important posts: Prince Faisal bin Bandar is governor of Riyadh; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar heads the National Guard; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar is deputy governor of Mecca; and Prince Khalid bin Bandar serves as an adviser to King Salman.