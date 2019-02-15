ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been delayed by a day.
Without giving any explanation for the delay, the Foreign Ministry says Prince Mohammad will now arrive in Islamabad on a two-day visit on Sunday and that his program remains unchanged.
The crown prince is expected to sign investment agreements worth billions of dollars. He will also travel to neighboring India amid heightened tension between Islamabad and New Delhi over this week’s attack on a paramilitary convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 41 people.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Pakistan for Thursday’s bombing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
- Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency WATCH
- Trump tests presidential power, declares emergency at border WATCH
Pakistan rejected the allegation and has lodged a protest over the Indian accusations.