BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say a Saudi woman who fled her family to seek asylum abroad has refused to meet with her father in Thailand.
Thailand’s immigration police chief says Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun’s father and brother arrived together in Bangkok on Tuesday but Alqunun has refused to meet them.
Alqunun arrived in Bangkok from Kuwait late Saturday but was denied entry by Thai officials. Following urgent pleas for help she made over Twitter, she has since been allowed to temporarily stay in Thailand under the care of the U.N.’s refugee agency that will determine her protection claim.
Immigration police chief Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn says U.N. officials expect that the case will be concluded in a few days.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- Trump faces pressure from calendar as shutdown stretches on
- Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear' WATCH
- Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time