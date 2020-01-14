SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Three people surrendered peacefully after a more than five-hour standoff in San Antonio that followed the fatal shooting of a man by officers outside a house where the three then refused to come out, police said.

A San Antonio officer and a federal officer fatally shot the man shortly after noon Monday in southeastern San Antonio after he rammed his vehicle into police vehicles, police Chief William McManus said.

“There were officers in the cars whose lives were being threatened,” McManus said.

The man died at the scene, McManus said. No names were immediately released.

Officers then tried to search the house, but the three people inside refused to come out for hours before finally surrendering about 5:30 p.m., McManus said. The three were being questioned, he said, but no arrests or charges were immediately announced.

The man who died was wanted on a federal weapons charge, McManus said.