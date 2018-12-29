SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (AP) — State investigators say a New Jersey surgery center that may have exposed more than 3,000 patients to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C used poor drug storage methods, an outdated infection control plan and unacceptable sterilization practices.
The findings on the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook were included in a state Department of Health report made public Friday.
The center was shuttered for three weeks in September after officials received a complaint. Two employees were fired after revelations that nearly 3,800 former patients may have been exposed to the diseases.
The people have been urged to get tested, but authorities say no illnesses have been reported.
The center’s nursing director resigned a day before the facility was shuttered. But the center’s attorney declined to say if that was related to the complaint and closure.