MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat says he and his American counterpart are set to meet Tuesday to discuss the dispute over a Cold War-era arms control treaty that Washington has threatened to abandon.

Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying he would sit down with Undersecretary of State Andrea Thompson in Geneva.

The meeting concerns the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The 1987 pact between the United States and the Soviet Union bans production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range between 500 and 5500 kilometers (310-3410 miles).

President Donald Trump declared his intention in October to withdraw from the treaty over alleged Russian violations. The U.S. gave Russia a February deadline to address its objections and come into compliance.