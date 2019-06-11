MOSCOW (AP) — The speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday raised concerns about a drug dealing case against prominent investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, in a sign of hope for the reporter who faces up to 20 years in prison.

Golunov, who works for the independent website Meduza, was stopped by police on a Moscow street last Thursday and taken into custody, where his defense team says he was beaten and denied a lawyer for more than 12 hours. He was transferred to house arrest following a public outpouring of support including from high-profile journalists working for state-owned media.

Valentina Matviyenko, who is Russia’s third most senior official after the president and prime minister, on Tuesday voiced concerns about the criminal inquiry against Golunov, saying that the law enforcement agencies’ “mistakes and violations … have given rise to distrust in the investigation.”

“People are either being unprofessional, or sloppy, or preparing a setup,” she said in comments carried by Russian news agencies. “I don’t know right now what to call it.”

Matviyenko said she spoke to the prosecutor general, who promised to take the case under his personal control.

The circumstances of Golunov’s arrest have alarmed the media community.

In an apparent attempt to portray him as a professional drug dealer, police on Friday released several photos, reportedly from Golunov’s home, of what appeared to be a drugs lab. They later retracted the statement, saying that the pictures were taken elsewhere. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday dismissed the incident as a mere mistake.

Matviyenko is the most senior Russian official to cast doubt on the charges against Golunov, who rose to prominence with his investigations into corruption at the Moscow City Hall, the crime-ridden funeral industry and murky food markets.

The fact that his reporting did not focus on Kremlin officials or President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle has led many to believe that the case against the journalist was not something conceived in the seat of Russian power but came either from lower-level officials or from criminals.

Journalists and others have been picketing the headquarters of the Moscow police department for five days. More than 20,000 people have said online that they will take to the streets on Wednesday, a public holiday, to protest Golunov’s detention.